Breaking News

Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

Updated 11:20 PM ET, Thu June 7, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly, left, celebrates his goal during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly, left, celebrates his goal during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights.

(CNN)The Washington Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Thursday night to win their first ever Stanley Cup.

Capitals centerman Lars Eller scored the game winner in the third period to seal the win. This is the first championship in one of the four major sports Washington D.C. has seen since 1992, when the Redskins defeated the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI.
Major League Soccer team DC United has won four MLS Cups, the most recent being in 2004.
The Capitals, who before today hadn't won a Stanley Cup in their 44-year history, set a record for most playoff appearances (28) before winning the championship in NHL/NBA/MLB/NFL history.

CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report