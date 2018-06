Uber driver charged in fatal shooting of passenger in Denver

(CNN) An Uber driver has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a passenger, the Denver District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Michael Andre Hancock, 29, is accused of shooting Hyun Kim, 45, early on the morning of June 1.

His first appearance in district court is scheduled for June 12. It is unclear whether he has an attorney. CNN has reached out to the public defender's office to see if it is representing him. He is being held in county jail without bond, according to online inmate records.

A woman who identified herself to CNN affiliate KMGH as Hancock's wife told the Denver-based station earlier this week that he was acting in self-defense.

"We know that 100%," she said. The woman told KMGH that they needed a lawyer for her husband.

