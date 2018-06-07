State trooper pulls over the cop who delivered him almost 27 years ago

(CNN) A traffic stop led to a surprise reunion between a New Jersey state trooper and a retired police officer who delivered him as a baby.

Trooper Michael Patterson pulled over Matthew Bailly on a motor vehicle violation last week in Kingwood Township, according to the New Jersey State Police Facebook page

The men began talking, and Bailly mentioned he was a retired police officer from Piscataway, about an hour away.

It turns out Patterson is also from Piscataway -- the first of several coincidences the men would soon discover.

Patterson mentioned the street he grew up on, and Bailly said he remembered it well, because he had delivered a baby there as a rookie.

