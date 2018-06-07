Kim Kardashian shares the joy of how she called Alice Johnson in prison to tell her she would be freed

(CNN) When Kim Kardashian West learned that Alice Marie Johnson -- a nonviolent drug offender serving a life sentence -- would be freed, she broke the news to her while sobbing on the phone.

"I was like 'you're going home,' " Kardashian said Thursday, recalling the conversation with Johnson.

Johnson, 63, who had spent a third of her life in prison, screamed.

Kim Kardashian speaks to CNN's Van Jones.

"We cried, maybe, on the phone for like three minutes straight," an emotional Kardashian told CNN's Van Jones, recounting her advocacy for Johnson, and her role in President Trump's decision to grant Johnson clemency on Wednesday. "Everyone was just crying,"

It was a sweet ending to the mission Kardashian said she joined after seeing a story about Johnson's case on her Twitter feed about seven months ago.

