Kim Kardashian said she felt 'connection' to Alice Johnson and wanted to help

(CNN) Six months ago, Kim Kardashian West first saw a story come across her Twitter feed about Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender serving a life sentence, and "felt this connection" to her.

So, the reality TV star set out to help. Ivanka Trump was one of the first people she reached out to about Johnson's case, Kardashian told CNN's Van Jones on Thursday.

Kim Kardashian speaks to CNN's Van Jones.

Kardashian also asked President Donald Trump's daughter for a meeting with her father, Kardashian said, recounting her role in President Trump's decision to grant Johnson clemency.

That meeting took place last week -- on Johnson's birthday -- and Kardashian said she tried to use her platform to help those who had been working on the 63-year-old's case.

"I told Alice, 'I'm never going to give up. So, I'll do what I have to do ... to get you out or make this happen if I have the power to do that,' " she said.

