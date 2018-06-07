(CNN) A pizza delivery man could soon be deported after he was turned over to immigration officials after trying to drop off food at a military base in New York.

Pablo Villavicencio, 35, arrived at the Fort Hamilton base in Brooklyn last week to deliver an order from the brick-oven pizza restaurant in Queens where he worked. He showed his New York City identification card to the guard as he had done several times before, but it wasn't enough this time, his wife says.

Villavicencio, an undocumented immigrant from Ecuador, didn't have a "valid Department of Defense identification" and was asked to get a daily visitors pass, Fort Hamilton said in a statement.

He ended up "signing a waiver permitting a background check," which revealed there was an active warrant for Villavicencio's deportation and prompted military police to call immigration agents, the base and Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

"He was doing his job, he wasn't committing a crime," his wife, Sandra Chica, told reporters. "He wasn't doing anything illegal other than working to support his two daughters."

