A Boy Scout brought a novelty grenade to an airport. That's a no-no!

(CNN) A Boy Scout should be prepared for anything. But if there's one thing you should definitely leave at home when you're flying, it's a grenade. Even if it's a toy one.

At least 18 flights were delayed at Hobby Airport in Houston on Thursday after TSA agents found what they thought was a grenade in a checked bag, Houston Airport spokesman Bill Begley told CNN.

After an investigation, agents discovered it was just a toy.

Authorities kept crowds of passengers outside a 200-foot radius of the TSA checkpoint until they removed the questionable object, CNN affiliate KTRK said.

Fortunately, no flights were canceled, Begly told CNN.

