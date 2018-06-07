Ash eruption at Kilauea summit was so strong, it registered as a 5.4 earthquake

(CNN) An eruption at Kilauea summit jolted the area with the force of a 5.4 magnitude earthquake and hurled an ash plume that reached 10,000 feet above sea level.

The ash explosion had been anticipated amid a flurry of earthquakes and increasing pressure, according to US Geological Survey. It erupted Wednesday at 4:07 p.m. local time.

Photograph taken at 4:10 PM HST from observation point at Volcano House of #KilaueaEruption plume from #Halemaumau. Plume to 10K ft. Ashfall downwind. pic.twitter.com/1NshAw9aVK — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) June 7, 2018

The fallout from the ash may affect surrounding areas including Volcano and Pahala, warned the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

"If you are at home, stay indoors with the windows closed. If you are outside, seek cover," the agency said.

More than 10 earthquakes that registered over 3.0 magnitude shook the area Wednesday and the USGS said it had been expecting an explosive event amid all the activity.

