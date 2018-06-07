Breaking News

5 things for June 7: Justice Department, Alice Johnson, China, immigration, airfare

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:10 AM ET, Thu June 7, 2018

Sanders: No question there was foul play in FBI
(CNN)Meet the man who's swimming across the ocean -- and through the Great Pacific Garbage Patch -- to raise awareness about plastic pollution. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Justice Department

The Justice Department will now let top lawmakers look at documents related to the FBI's use of a confidential source during the 2016 presidential campaign. That's a big about-face for the department, which had resisted earlier efforts by lawmakers to get access to the documents, fearing it would put the source's life at risk. President Trump has railed for weeks, without evidence, that the FBI source was spying on his campaign. But House Speaker Paul Ryan rebuked Trump on that claim, agreeing with GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy's assessment that the FBI didn't do anything wrong in regards to the confidential source.
    2. Alice Marie Johnson

    President Trump commuted the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender, just a week after his Oval Office meeting with reality star Kim Kardashian West, who pleaded for Johnson's release. Johnson, 63, standing outside the Alabama prison where she'd been held for 21 years, had a message for the President: "I am going to make you proud that you gave me this second chance in life." Her commutation is the sixth act of clemency Trump has issued since taking office, and others may be on the way. CNN has learned that Trump is considering pardons for at least 30 more people.
    Read More

    3. China

    China may have pulled its missiles from a disputed island in the South China Sea. China has made claims on almost the entire sea and the islands located there and has ticked off Washington with its military buildup in the area. An Israeli intelligence firm believes the Chinese have removed missile systems they placed on one of the islands. But two US defense officials told CNN they think the Chinese are just hiding the missiles in buildings. The South China Sea is one of the most contested regions in the world, with overlapping territorial claims by China, the Philippines and Vietnam, among several others.
    4. Immigration

    Consider this: A woman was kidnapped in 1990 by guerrillas in El Salvador. They killed her husband and forced her to cook and clean for them. She made her way to the US and applied for asylum, but a court says she shouldn't get it and has to leave -- because her forced labor is considered providing help to terrorists. The controversial ruling was issued yesterday by an immigration court run by the Justice Department. US law doesn't recognize a difference between voluntary or involuntary "material support" for terrorist groups, Board of Immigration Appeals Judge Roger Pauley wrote. The dissenting judge said that's just a crazy interpretation of the law. The woman can appeal.
    5. Airline tickets

    If you plan to fly to your dream getaway this summer, be prepared to shell out more cash. Fuel prices are on the rise, which is putting a hurt on airlines' profits. So, of course, they're passing that on to all of us in the form of higher ticket prices. The airlines -- like Delta, which said its fuel prices are up 50% from last year -- have already started to tell Wall Street that passengers should prep for higher ticket prices. Customer demand is way up this year, thanks to the strong economy, but the airlines haven't added more seats, so that's also contributing to higher prices.
    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    I left my clothes right here!
    A thief shouted about Nazis as he stole the clothes of a German far-right party leader while he swam in a lake.
    Cue the cards
    When reporters asked Malcolm Jenkins about his team's White House snub, the Philadelphia Eagles player let cue cards do the talking.
    Calling for backup
    When only two friends showed up to a birthday party for his son, who has autism, this dad called for the cops to get the fun started.
    Vanishing act
    Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has taken out homes and highways. Now, it has evaporated the state's largest freshwater lake.

    HAPPENING LATER

    Critical issue
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet with President Trump today, in a bid to make sure Trump discusses North Korean abductions of Japanese citizens when the President sits down with Kim Jong Un.
    TODAY'S NUMBER

    $3.3 billion
    That's the value of the tariffs the European Union plans to hit the US with next month in retaliation for the Trump administration's steel and aluminum tariffs issued last week on US allies, including EU nations

    TODAY'S QUOTES

    "Didn't you guys burn down the White House?"
    President Trump to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after Trudeau, during a testy phone call about tariffs, asked the President how he could justify them as a national security issue. Spoiler alert: It was the British, not the Canadians, who burned down the White House during the War of 1812.
    "I've done nothing wrong."
    Dr. Windell Boutte, the so-called "dancing doctor," defending her appearance in videos posted online in which she is seen singing and dancing during surgical procedures
    AND FINALLY

    The mountain climber
    Cuteness alert! A baby mountain goat learns to climb, with a little help from mom. (Click to view.)