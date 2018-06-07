ATF agent shot in undercover operation, agency says

(CNN) An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Chicago Field Division was shot during an operation Thursday, the agency said.

Agents were "ambushed" while conducting an undercover operation in Gary, Indiana, ATF Agent Brendan Iber said in a news conference.

"One of our agents was shot multiple times and was transported to the Methodist Hospital here at Northlake campus," Iber said.

The wounded agent is in critical but stable condition, Iber added.

"Due to the fact that it's an ongoing investigation at this time, I cannot release any more information, but I would want to thank the law enforcement community, the hospital staff and the public for the outpouring of support we've received so far."

