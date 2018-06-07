Read husband's full statement on Kate Spade's suicide

(CNN) Andy Spade, the husband of fashion designer Kate Spade, has released a statement saying she suffered from depression and anxiety but that he was still shocked by her death Tuesday.

The statement came a day after the businesswoman was found dead in her Manhattan apartment, leaving behind her husband and their daughter, Frances Beatrix. The New York City medical examiner's office determined her cause of death was "hanging" and the manner of death was "suicide."

You can read Andy Spade's full statement below:

"Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I've ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can't even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.

"Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn't her. There were personal demons she was battling.

Read More