London (CNN) Police are investigating the London Fire Brigade's "stay put" advice during the Grenfell Tower fire last year, in which 72 people were killed, the Press Association reports.

The London Metropolitan Police will determine whether the advice to residents to stay in their apartments while the blaze tore up the tower's 24 floors broke health and safety laws, the Met's Det. Supt. Matt Bonner said.

"The LFB would, as any other organization involved, have an obligation to conduct their activity in a manner that doesn't place people at risk. It doesn't mean that at the moment they have or they haven't, but that's where the legislation is most likely to arise if that was an eventuality," Bonner told reporters Thursday, the Press Association reported.

The fire brigade's response to the June 14 fire last year has come under increased scrutiny, as a public inquiry into the event is underway. Fire safety expert Barbara Lane expressed concern Monday that it took nearly two hours for the fire brigade to change the stay put policy, even though it had "effectively failed" after around half an hour.

Britain typically uses a passive approach to fire response , in which firefighters try to compartmentalize a blaze, while residents stay in their apartments, usually fitted with doors and materials that protect them from smoke and fire outside.

