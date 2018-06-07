Refreshed Rafael Nadal surges into French Open semifinals

Story highlights Rafael Nadal fights back to beat Diego Schwartzman in four sets

10-time champion reaches semifinal

Nadal wins 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-2

(CNN) His face was creased with worry as he trailed a pumped-up rival, but Rafael Nadal re-emerged after an overnight rain delay to blow away Diego Schwartzman at Roland Garros.

The 10-time champion lost the first set 6-4 to the impressive Argentine Wednesday, but returned under sunny skies Thursday to win the next three sets 6-3 6-2 6-2 to reach the French Open semifinals.

Spain's Nadal, dubbed the "King of Clay" for his domination on the red dirt, was a break down at 3-2 in the second set before played was halted for rain Wednesday.

The break enabled Nadal to regroup and he turned the deficit into a 5-3 lead before a second stoppage halted play for the day.

