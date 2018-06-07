Story highlights New 'secret' foiling monohull yacht launched in Switzerland

Gonet Monofoil could give taste of America's Cup future

(CNN) It's been developed in secret in Switzerland, but a new "flying" yacht could be a taste of things to come for the America's Cup.

The Gonet Monofoil is a revolutionary monohull that lifts out of the water on hydrofoils, the latest in sailing's surge into foiling technology.

It's the same concept as will be used in the 36th America's Cup in New Zealand in 2021 and will provide a glimpse of the future for teams challenging for the Auld Mug.

The Gonet Monofoil is a foiling monohull developed in Switzerland.

The Gonet Monofoil was designed by a team including skipper Eric Monnin and his brother Jean-Claude, an expert on foil design for Emirates Team New Zealand in the last Cup in Bermuda.

