(CNN) Simona Halep reached a second straight French Open final and retained the No. 1 ranking by defeating Garbine Muguruza 6-1 6-4 at Roland Garros on Thursday. Her opponent in the title match is Sloane Stephens, who won the all-American battle with Madison Keys 6-4 6-4.

Halep will be the favorite in Paris Saturday, given not only her ranking but a 5-2 head-to-head record against Stephens. But the 10th seed has done something Halep hasn't: Win a grand slam final. She did so by topping Keys at the US Open in September.

Stephens also became the first American other than Serena or Venus Williams to land in the French Open final since Jennifer Capriati in 2001.

Both Halep and Stephens -- two of the best movers in the game -- impressed on Court Philippe-Chatrier as Wednesday's rain gave way to sunny, warm conditions.

After storming to the first set in 37 minutes, Halep recovered from a 4-2 deficit in the second.

