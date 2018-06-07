Story highlights Barrett brothers make history for New Zealand All Blacks

Beauden, Jordie and Scott selected to start Test match against France

(CNN) Let's just say they're keeping it in the family.

New Zealand's famous All Blacks rugby team will contain three brothers in the starting line-up for the first time when Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett line up for the first Test against France in Auckland Saturday.

The 27-year-old Beauden will resume as first-choice fly-half, Scott, 24, replaces an injured Brodie Retallick as lock and younger brother Jordie, 21, will win his third cap at fullback.

"It's a special night for the Barrett family with Beaudy, Scott and Jordie all starting the Test match, the first trio of All Black brothers to do so, so we congratulate them on their historic milestone," coach Steve Hansen was quoted as saying in the New Herald newspaper.

Photos: RWC 2019 venues New Zealand beat Australia 34-17 to win its second straight Rugby World Cup at Twickenham Stadium, London in October 2015. Four years on, the focus will shift to Japan, where 12 stadiums throughout the country will host the tournament from September 20 to November 2. Hide Caption 1 of 13 Photos: RWC 2019 venues What: International Stadium Yokohama

Capacity: 72,327

Where: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture

Matches: New Zealand vs South Africa; Ireland vs Scotland; England vs France; Japan vs Scotland; Semifinals 1 & 2; Final

Hide Caption 2 of 13 Photos: RWC 2019 venues What: Tokyo Stadium

Capacity: 49,970

Where: Tokyo Metropolitan

Matches: Japan vs Romania; France vs Argentina; Australia vs Wales; England v Argentina; New Zealand vs Africa 1; Quarterfinals 2 & 4; Bronze final Hide Caption 3 of 13 Photos: RWC 2019 venues What: City of Toyota Stadium

Capacity: 45,000

Where: Toyota, Aichi Prefecture

Matches: Wales vs Georgia; South Africa vs Africa 1; Japan vs Playoff winner; New Zealand vs Italy

Hide Caption 4 of 13 Photos: RWC 2019 venues What: Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa

Capacity: 50,889

Where: Shizuoka Prefecture

Matches: Japan vs Ireland; South Africa vs Italy; Scotland vs Romania; Australia vs Georgia Hide Caption 5 of 13 Photos: RWC 2019 venues What: Hanazono Rugby Stadium

Capacity: 30,000

Where: Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture

Matches: Italy vs Africa1; Argentina vs Tonga; Georgia vs Fiji; USA vs Tonga Hide Caption 6 of 13 Photos: RWC 2019 venues What: Kumamoto Stadium

Capacity: 32,000

Where: Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture

Matches: France vs Tonga; Wales vs Uruguay Hide Caption 7 of 13 Photos: RWC 2019 venues What: Oita Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Where: Oita Prefecture

Matches: New Zealand vs Repechage winner; Australia vs Uruguay; Wales vs Fiji; Quarterfinals 1 & 3 Hide Caption 8 of 13 Photos: RWC 2019 venues What: Kumagaya Rugby Stadium

Capacity: 24,000

Where: Kumagaya City, Saitama Prefecture

Matches: Romania vs Playoff winner; Georgia vs Uruguay; Argentina vs USA Hide Caption 9 of 13 Photos: RWC 2019 venues What: Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium

Capacity: 16,187

Where: Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture

Matches: Fiji vs Uruguay; Africa 1 vs Repechage winner Hide Caption 10 of 13 Photos: RWC 2019 venues What: Sapporo Dome

Capacity: 41,410

Where: Sapporo City

Matches: Australia vs Fiji; England vs Tonga Hide Caption 11 of 13 Photos: RWC 2019 venues What: Kobe Misaki Stadium

Capacity: 30,132

Where: Kobe City

Matches: England vs USA; Scotland vs Playoff winner; Ireland vs Romania; South Africa vs Repechage winner Hide Caption 12 of 13 Photos: RWC 2019 venues What: Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium

Capacity: 22,563

Where: Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture

Matches: Italy vs Repechage winner; France vs USA; Ireland vs Playoff winner Hide Caption 13 of 13

Read More