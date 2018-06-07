World leaders keep trying and failing to get Donald Trump

(CNN) Imagine you're the leader of a major world power.

How do you deal with Donald Trump? None of them can figure it out.

They've been extremely deferential.

But none of it has worked.

He doesn't care if you're an ally now or if you've fought wars together in the past or if there's a DMZ between your troops and his.

Is he doing it on purpose? Doesn't really matter. It's impossible to figure out.