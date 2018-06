World leaders keep trying and failing to get Donald Trump

How do you deal with Donald Trump? None of them can figure it out.

They've been extremely deferential.

But none of it has worked.

He doesn't care if you're an ally now or if you've fought wars together in the past or if there's a DMZ between your troops and his.

Trump said he's going to put "America First ." He seems to mean it. But you never really know what he's going to do next.

Is he doing it on purpose? Doesn't really matter. It's impossible to figure out.