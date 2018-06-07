White House launches multimillion dollar ad campaign to combat opioid addiction

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration on Thursday announced a new, multimillion dollar public awareness advertisement campaign aimed at curbing opioid addiction among young people.

The first four ads of the campaign are all based on true stories illustrating the extreme lengths young adults have gone to get a hold of Oxycodone and Vicodin -- from smashing their hand or arm, to wrecking their car or breaking their back.

"We hope these ads will spark conversation to educate teens and young adults to talk to their doctors about alternatives to opioids; that pain management may not always mean extended pain medication use; safe disposal practices for leftover, unused prescription; and also, to arm them with specific yet very simple knowledge about opioids," White House counselor and opioids czar Kellyanne Conway told reporters following the announcement.

The opioid crisis kills an average of 116 Americans every day and has been one of President Donald Trump's top priorities since taking office. In his first year as President, Trump established a commission to study potential federal remedies to the epidemic. He also declared the crisis a national health emergency last fall. In addition, first lady Melania Trump has folded opioid abuse into her "Be Best" initiative.

The White House has run similar anti-drug media campaigns through the Office of National Drug Control Policy in the past with mixed success. The first was former first lady Nancy Reagan's "Just Say No" campaign in the early 1980s, introduced at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, and more recent campaigns include "Above the Influence."

