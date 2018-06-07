The shallow optimism for Trump's summit with North Korea

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is poised to be the most popular action of his presidency so far, even though a new survey shows most Americans believe the eventual goal of any negotiations -- "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization" -- will never happen.

new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday lays out the short-term optimism from American voters on negotiations with North Korea: A broad 72% of American voters say they approve of the President's meeting with the leader of the rogue regime. That includes half of Democrats.

But only 20% of Americans say they think North Korea will ever give up its nuclear weapons -- the express purpose of any negotiations.

A wide 68% say Kim will never give them up. Even Republicans are pessimistic on the question, with 30% saying they will give them up vs. 47% who say they won't.

It's worth noting that, despite the pessimism about the ultimate outcome, more than twice as many Americans overall express positive views about the President's readiness ahead for the meeting.

