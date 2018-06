Trump to DOJ: Don't let Debbie Wasserman Schultz, aide, 'off the hook'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Thursday called on his Justice Department to keep legal pressure on Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a former Democratic National Committee chair, and a former aide of hers who has been charged with bank fraud.

"Our Justice Department must not let Awan & Debbie Wasserman Schultz off the hook. The Democrat I.T. scandal is a key to much of the corruption we see today," Trump tweeted Thursday morning, referring to the case involving Imran Awan, who worked for Wasserman Schultz and other House Democrats as an IT specialist.

Our Justice Department must not let Awan & Debbie Wasserman Schultz off the hook. The Democrat I.T. scandal is a key to much of the corruption we see today. They want to make a "plea deal" to hide what is on their Server. Where is Server? Really bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

The President also said Awan wants "a 'plea deal' to hide what is on" the Democratic National Committee's server.

The tweet is the latest extraordinary public effort by Trump pushing the Justice Department to pursue a political nemesis, while at the same time criticizing the Justice Department's ongoing investigation into his campaign. Last month, Trump demanded that the department examine whether or not the FBI spied on his campaign for political reasons and has asked why Justice officials haven't pursued his 2016 general election opponent, Hillary Clinton, more aggressively, despite the fact that an FBI investigation into Clinton concluded with no recommendation of charges in July 2016.

Awan, a Pakistani-American, was arrested in Washington, DC, last July and charged with bank fraud as he attempted to leave the country to Pakistan, according to legal documents. He and his wife have a hearing scheduled for July 3 in Washington.

