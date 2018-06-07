TBT: US presidents have loved ice cream for more than 200 years

(CNN) Happy National Chocolate Ice Cream Day! It's a thing the internet says is real, and who am I to judge? Also it's unofficially summer and it's an excuse to celebrate dessert with some of the people who love it most: presidents of the United States.

Take a look at the Instagram photo above. That's an August 2006 photo of President George W. Bush eating ice cream of indiscernible flavor.

And that late in the summer, we all know it's a race to beat the heat to your frozen treat.

Presidents and ice cream go way back. According to a piece in the Journal of the American Revolution , President George Washington was an early adopter of what was then a new, fashionable dessert. Fellow founder Thomas Jefferson had his own ice cream recipe.

You can find photos of most modern presidents enjoying a scoop of ice cream.