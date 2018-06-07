Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Thursday he may invite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the United States if their meeting in Singapore next week goes well.

"Yes ... if it goes well, I think that could happen," he told reporters during a Rose Garden news conference, taking questions alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump also said he could envision a normalization of ties between the US and North Korea if a deal is reached with Kim.

"Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do after everything is complete," Trump said. "We would certainly like to see normalization."

Trump also reiterated his position on a series of other issues, making clear the US, South Korea, Japan and China will help North Korea's economy if a deal is reached.

Read More