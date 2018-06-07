Trump says Kim summit more than 'photo-op'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Thursday his upcoming talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will amount to more than just a good picture.

The summit is "more than a photo-op," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office ahead of a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

He said the "summit is all ready to go" and that it could extend beyond a single day.

Trump welcomed Abe for their second meeting in less than two months to discuss Trump's upcoming summit with Kim in Singapore next week.

Abe, who enjoys a close relationship with Trump, is expected to continue to press Trump to strike a hard line with Kim and to urge him to maintain pressure on North Korea until it agrees to full and verifiable denuclearization.

