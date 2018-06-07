Washington (CNN) Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy blasted embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt for "acting like a moron" Thursday, warning that Pruitt's ongoing ethics scandals are "hurting the President, and therefore he's hurting the country."

"I don't know Mr. Pruitt," Kennedy told CNN's John Berman on "New Day." "I'm not commenting on his professional judgment, I'm commenting on his personal judgment."

President Donald Trump, for his part, expressed confidence in Pruitt Wednesday, saying, "EPA is doing really, really well. And you know, somebody has to say that about you a little bit. EPA is doing so well ... I think people are very happy with the job that's being done at the EPA."

Kennedy seemed less impressed with Pruitt's work at the EPA.

