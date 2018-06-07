Washington Post: Pruitt asked security detail to take him in search of lotion

Washington (CNN) Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt has called on his security detail to assist him with errands ranging from picking up his dry cleaning to helping him look for lotion, The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing two people familiar with the trips.

Those two individuals, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Post that Pruitt has asked EPA security agents to get his dry cleaning and once requested that they drive him around so that he could look for a type of moisturizing lotion that can be found in Ritz-Carlton hotels.

EPA spokeswoman Kelsi Daniell provided the Post with a statement in response to the newspaper's story that said, "Administrator Pruitt follows the same security protocol whether he's in his personal or official capacity."

EPA has not provided a comment to CNN in reaction to the story.

In response to the Post story, Postmates -- a logistics company that tracks down items for customers -- said they could have found the lotion.

