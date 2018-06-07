Giuliani says people in the porn business are not credible. Trump has appeared in three softcore porn videos.

(CNN) When Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that Stormy Daniels has no credibility because she is is a porn star, he neglected to mention that his client, President Donald Trump, has appeared in three Playboy videos that feature nudity and softcore pornographic content.

"So yes, I respect all human beings," Giuliani said at a conference in Tel Aviv, talking about Daniels, who alleges that she had an affair with Trump, which he denies. "I even have to respect, you know, criminals. But I'm sorry, I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman and as a person and isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation."

The former Republican New York mayor went on to say, "So Stormy, you want to bring a case, let me cross-examine you. Because the business you're in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight. And secondly, explain to me how she could be damaged. I mean, she has no reputation. If you're going to sell your body for money, you just don't have a reputation. Maybe old-fashioned, I don't know."

CNN and BuzzFeed reported in 2016 that Trump appeared in Playboy films in 1994, 2000, and 2001. In the first appearance, Trump is seen photographing clothed models with a Polaroid camera and interviewing a Playmate. In the second, he opens a bottle of champagne on a Playboy-branded limousine as visiting Playmates cheer. In the third, he appears backstage at a fashion show with two Playmates along with the future first lady, then Melania Knauss, his girlfriend at the time.

In all three appearances, Trump appears briefly and he, as well as the models on camera alongside him, are fully clothed. Other scenes in the films contain nudity and sexually explicit content, such as women touching themselves seductively.

