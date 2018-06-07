Giuliani defends comments about Stormy Daniels' credibility

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said Thursday he stands by his recent comments that adult film actress Stormy Daniels has no credibility because of her profession.

"If you're a (feminist) and you support the porn industry, you should turn in your credentials," Giuliani told CNN Thursday.

Giuliani joined the President's legal team in April to handle matters related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential Russian involvement with the Trump campaign. But at a conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday, he was asked about Daniels.

Giuliani said Daniels -- who is in a legal battle with Trump over an affair that she alleges happened between the two of them a decade ago -- has "no reputation" to be damaged.

"If you're going to sell your body for money, you just don't have a reputation. I may be old fashioned, I dunno," Giuliani said in Israel.

Read More