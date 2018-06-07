Portman wants GOP report on Iran to shape future Iran, North Korea agreements

Washington (CNN) Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman said he wants future agreements with Iran and North Korea to be informed by a recent report from Senate Republicans accusing the Obama administration of secretly trying to give Tehran access to the US financial system.

Portman told CNN on Thursday that one of the report's legislative recommendations is transparency over similar sanctions relief licenses.

"In the future, whether it is another (Iran) agreement ... (or) whether it is an agreement with North Korea, which I hope we will end up with at some point, following this summit (with North Korea) -- we need to be sure that Congress and the American people are told," Portman said.

Portman's comments come less than a week before President Donald Trump is slated to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore to hash out a potential nuclear agreement.

A majority report by the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations released Wednesday focuses on the US Treasury's decision to grant a license to convert $5.7 billion from Iranian oil sales to American dollars so they could be converted to euros at the instruction of the US State Department.

