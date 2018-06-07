Washington (CNN) Former US attorney Preet Bharara has registered to vote as a Democrat in New York State, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

Bharara declined to comment to CNN on the report.

The general election for New York attorney general will take place in November, while the primary is in September.

According to the New York state board of elections, the deadline to file a petition to become a candidate for a state or local office falls between July 9-12.

Barbara Underwood is currently serving as the state's attorney general.

Underwood was appointed to the post by the New York state legislature in May after Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat, resigned as attorney general following allegations of sexual assault by multiple women.

Underwood has previously said, however, that she does not plan to run for a four-year term in November.

Top political operatives and Democratic donors have reportedly pressed Bharara to run for the role of attorney general.

The Times reported that Bharara was not registered to vote while he served as the US attorney for the Southern District.