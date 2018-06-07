New exhibit honoring Oprah Winfrey's legacy opens in DC

Washington (CNN) Media mogul Oprah Winfrey on Thursday celebrated the opening of a new National Museum of African American History exhibit honoring her legacy by encouraging others to forge their own legacies.

"The reason so many of us can't move forward is because we're cramped in a space too small to hold our spirit," Winfrey told attendees at the museum's inaugural Women's E-3 Summit on Empowerment, Entrepreneurship, and Engagement. "You have to be in alignment with what it is you want to do."

She called on attendees to "dream bigger, be better, and allow ourselves to move around fearlessly."

For 25 seasons and 4,561 episodes, "The Oprah Winfrey Show" reflected and influenced American society.



Join us for an exploration of the life and impact of @Oprah Winfrey in our special exhibition, "Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture." #WatchingOprah pic.twitter.com/C7dq8hHSjr — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) June 4, 2018

Winfrey toured the exhibit -- titled "Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture" -- on Wednesday. During her keynote Thursday, she also recited Sojourner Truth's now famous 1851 speech, "Ain't I a Woman?"

"This question is at the heart of black women's experience," she said. "It's been difficult for us to be heard, but not anymore, because we have the National Museum of African American History. I'm here to tell you that its very creation, its very existence, it being here screams 'hear me, hear me now.'"