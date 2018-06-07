Pompeo: Giuliani doesn't speak for administration

(CNN) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shrugged off comments made by President Donald Trump's top Russia lawyer Rudy Giuliani, saying the former mayor doesn't speak for the administration on North Korea.

"I know Rudy. Rudy doesn't speak for the administration when it comes to this negotiation and this set of issues," Pompeo said Thursday when asked about Giuliani's comments by CNN's Pamela Brown.

Pompeo suggested Giuliani was making a joke.

"I took him as being in a small room and not being serious about the comments," Pompeo said during a briefing at the White House. "I think it was a bit in jest. We are focused on the important things."