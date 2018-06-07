Washington (CNN) The heads of the House Democratic and Republican campaign arms clashed Thursday over whether their candidates should use hacked emails and documents in midterm races this fall.

Rep. Ben Ray Luján, the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said campaigns should "absolutely not" use those materials against opponents "in any form or fashion."

But his counterpart at the National Republican Congressional Committee, Rep. Steve Stivers, said he wouldn't "run down one of my candidates for using something that's in the public domain."

The two said they planned to meet later in the day to discuss the issue privately.

The meeting had not been made public until Stivers brought it up at a Thursday morning event hosted by NBC News and The Wall Street Journal, where Luján and Stivers were both part of a panel discussion.

