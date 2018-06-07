Avenatti: 'I owe an apology to the pig for associating Giuliani with a pig'

Washington (CNN) Michael Avenatti says he owes an apology for his comparison of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to a pig.

But the apology, Avenatti said, is not for Giuliani.

"I owe an apology to the pig for associating Giuliani with a pig," Avenatti said on CNN's "The Situation Room" Thursday. "This guy is a disgrace, it's disgusting. It has no place in American society or anywhere else for that matter and he should have already been fired."

Avenatti's remark calling Giuliani a pig was in response to the former New York mayor's comments about Avenatti's client: adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Avenatti is representing Daniels in her lawsuit against the President, where she is claiming that a nondisclosure agreement she signed is void since Trump never signed it himself.

