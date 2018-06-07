Stormy Daniels' lawyer calls Rudy Giuliani an 'absolute pig' over comments

(CNN) Rudy Giuliani and Michael Avenatti may be thousands of miles apart, but they are on each other's minds. Well, sorta.

Avenatti slammed Giuliani on Wednesday night over comments he made about his client, Stormy Daniels, that questioned her credibility because she made adult films.

"The business you were in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight," Giuliani said of Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

"Explain to me how she could be damaged. I mean, she has no reputation. If you're going to sell your body for money, you just don't have a reputation. I may be old fashioned, I dunno."

Giuliani made the remarks earlier Wednesday from Israel, where he attended a conference in Tel Aviv.

Read More