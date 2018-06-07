Melania Trump's spokeswoman's response to Rudy Giuliani is lit

(CNN) President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani shared his thoughts Wednesday during a speaking engagement about first lady Melania Trump and the allegations her husband had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

"She believes her husband," Giuliani said at the "Globes" Capital Market conference in Tel Aviv. "And she knows it's untrue."

Thursday afternoon, the first lady's communications director fired back at Giuliani.

"I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani," East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN in a statement.

It was a sharp rebuke to Giuliani, who according to Grisham's statement, would have had no knowledge based in fact about Melania Trump and her feelings about the alleged extramarital dalliance.

