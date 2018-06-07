Melania Trump's spokeswoman's response to Rudy Giuliani is lit

(CNN) President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani shared his thoughts Wednesday during a speaking engagement about first lady Melania Trump and the allegations her husband had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Thursday afternoon, the first lady's communications director fired back at Giuliani.

"I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani," East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN in a statement.

It was a sharp rebuke to Giuliani, who according to Grisham's statement, would have had no knowledge based in fact about Melania Trump and her feelings about the alleged extramarital dalliance.

The first lady has never publicly addressed the Daniels story, choosing instead a path of avoiding all press interviews and not responding, via Grisham, to repeated requests for comment from the media.

Giuliani told an audience in Israel that he does not think first lady Melania Trump believes that President Donald Trump had an affair with Stormy Daniels.

When asked by CNN for his response to the statement from the first lady's office, Giuliani said he didn't regret his comments.

"I don't regret saying it because I believe it," he said.

He added, "Yes I believe that she (the first lady) knows him well enough to know this one is -- what's the word, fakakta?"

Giuliani also said he hasn't interviewed Melania Trump about the Stormy Daniels issue.

"I've never interviewed Melania, there is no reason to," Giuliani said. "I took it [Melania Trump's statement] as she didn't want to get involved and get called as a witness or anything like that."

The former GOP mayor of New York also attacked Daniels, an adult film actress who alleges she had an affair with Trump more than a decade ago, personally and denied that sex workers had credibility.

"Yes I respect porn stars. Don't you respect porn stars? Or do you think that porn stars desecrate women? Do you think that porn stars don't respect women?" Giuliani said. "And therefore sell their bodies. So yes, I respect all human beings. I even have to respect, you know, criminals. But I'm sorry I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman and as a person and isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation."