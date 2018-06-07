Attorney for the media asks judge to keep Michael Cohen filings in the public realm

(CNN) A lawyer representing eight news organizations and an advocacy group asked the judge overseeing the review of items seized in the raid of President Donald Trump's attorney to reject the President's request to keep certain filings under seal because the "public's right of access here cannot be overstated."

Rachel Strom, the lawyer for the media companies including CNN and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, filed a letter Thursday opposing Trump's lawyer's request to file their objections to a review of items for attorney-client privilege under seal and ex-parte, or outside of everyone but the judge.

If Trump's motion is successful, it would prevent the public from knowing any of the objections filed by the President.

The documents were seized during an April raid on Cohen's apartment, office and hotel room by the FBI. In the weeks and months since the raid, Trump's attorneys have tried to slow the government's review of documents. They have argued to review first Cohen's documents to lay claim to those that pertain to Trump and should be covered by attorney-client privilege.

To handle disputes over privilege, the judge in the case appointed Barbara Jones as special master. On Monday, Jones said 162 items out of 292,409 items reviewed are privileged. Three items she said are "highly personal." Trump's lawyers did not indicate how many files they intend to challenge.

