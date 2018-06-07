House Republican suggests talk of removing Ryan after dismissing spying claim

Washington (CNN) House Republicans are talking about removing Paul Ryan as speaker after he broke with President Donald Trump's allegation that the FBI was spying on his 2016 campaign, according to one Florida GOP congressman.

"You know I run in the more conservative circles of the House and I have never up until this point heard a single person talk about removing Speaker Ryan from the speakership," Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz told Fox Business Network in an interview Wednesday.

"Today, for the first time, I was hearing colleagues say, 'Well, you know, if Speaker Ryan won't stand with us in this fight over the essentials of our democracy, not weaponizing an intelligence community against a presidential campaign, do we need to look at other choices?'"

Gaetz said replacing Ryan before he retires "remains a lingering question and you're starting to see more frustrations bubble to the top because we need that leadership."

But he distanced himself from the comments late Wednesday night.

