GOP Senate candidate Martha McSally's office removes video of her praising DACA

(CNN) The office of Arizona Republican Rep. Martha McSally has removed from public view a video on YouTube of her defending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

McSally is currently running in the Republican primary to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake against former state senator Kelli Ward and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who are both hardliners on immigration.

A press release from her office in June 2017 , before her Senate bid, highlighted McSally's questioning of then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly about immigration and border issues at a House committee hearing.

The release said that McSally questioned Kelly on the department's plan to address DACA, and whether Kelly could assure her that DACA recipients would be protected from deportation.

"These children were brought here at no fault of their own. In Arizona, there are 57,000 of them," McSally said in the release. "Uncertainty brings fear to my constituents in this position. Can you assure me that they will be protected?"