John Bolton's chief of staff defended fringe anti-Muslim, far-right activists in online columns

(CNN) The new chief of staff to national security adviser John Bolton defended anti-Muslim and far-right activists in a pair of online columns.

Fred Fleitz's views of Islam have come under scrutiny since he was tapped for his role under Bolton, in part due to Fleitz's past work as a senior vice president at the think tank Center for Security Policy. Frank Gaffney, who runs the center, is an anti-Muslim activist who warns of "creeping" Sharia law worldwide, spreads false claims that longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin had ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and has questioned whether former President Barack Obama was a natural born citizen or a Muslim

Fleitz's comments and associations have raised questions about how he will deal with sensitive national security and foreign affairs issues in his new role in President Donald Trump's administration.

Fleitz has attempted in recent days to distance himself from the center's more extreme views. On Saturday, Fleitz responded to criticism of his co-authorship of a Center for Security Policy report that argued that the government should "use shariah-adherent advocacy and practices as legal premises for deportation and stripping of American citizenship," by tweeting , "I do not and have never supported this." He also tweeted that he has "criticized radical Islam and radical Islamists -- not all of Islam."

A senior administration official told CNN that Fleitz "does not believe Muslims are trying to take over the US or infiltrate the US government. He views prejudice and discrimination against any religion as deeply offensive."