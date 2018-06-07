(CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants his deputy, Sen. John Cornyn, to stay in the Republican leadership ranks once terms limits force the Texan to give up the number two job at the end of the year.

Cornyn said Thursday he will stay and use that position to launch an eventual run for GOP leader, once McConnell leaves the post.

The move resolves a long-simmering question inside the corridors of the Capitol about what Cornyn, an ambitious and energetic politician, would do next.

"I'm term limited out of my current position having served as whip for six years. (Sen. John) Thune and (Sen. John) Barrasso are too. But obviously they are moving up the food chain," Cornyn said, speaking about the number three and four members of elected GOP leadership who are expected to move up once Cornyn leaves.

"It's like musical chairs and there isn't a chair for me right now," Cornyn added. "So, I've talked to Sen. McConnell about that and he's asked me to continue to stay at the leadership table."

Read More