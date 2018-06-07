Breaking News

Judge rules that challenge to family separation at border can proceed

By Tal Kopan and Ariane de Vogue, CNN

Updated 10:23 AM ET, Thu June 7, 2018

(CNN)A federal judge in California ruled Wednesday that a challenge to the practice of separating parents seeking asylum from children at the border can proceed.

The ACLU brought the case against the Trump administration.
In her opinion, the Judge Dana Sabraw said "at a minimum, the facts alleged are sufficient to show the government conduct at issue 'shocks the conscience' and violates Plaintiffs' constitutional right to family integrity. Accordingly, Defendants' motion to dismiss Plaintiffs' due process claim is denied."
In a statement, the ACLU lauded the decision of the court to allow the motion for a nationwide preliminary injunction to proceed.