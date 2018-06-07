Trump's top military adviser in Finland for quiet meeting with Russian counterpart

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's top military adviser is making an unannounced trip to Helsinki, Finland, for sensitive face to face discussions with his Russian counterpart.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, is expected to meet with Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the current chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, according to an announcement from the Finnish government, which provided the first public disclosure of the meeting.

Even as Dunford's staff announced the chairman had already met in Helsinki with his Finnish counterpart, commander of the Finnish Defense Forces Gen. Jarmo Lindberg, it would not comment on a possible meeting with Gerasimov.

"I do not have anything to announce at this time," said Lt. Cmdr. Hayley Sims, a Dunford spokesperson.

Dunford's sensitivity to any early announcement of the meeting underscores the delicate, yet vital relationship he has established with Gerasimov. While both governments have fraught ties, the two military chiefs have developed a quiet relationship to ensure military relations remain as stable as possible.

