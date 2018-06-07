(CNN) The House will vote Thursday night on a rescissions package from the White House that aims to cancel billions in unspent funds from the prior fiscal year, much of which would not have been spent otherwise.

While the package nixes $15 billion, the Congressional Budget Office estimated it will essentially only save the government about $1 billion.

It's expected to pass in the House but unlikely to go far in the Senate, even though rescissions only need a simple majority and not subject to the normal 60-vote threshold to avoid a filibuster.

The conservative groups Club for Growth and Heritage Action for America described the package as modest in size but still encouraged Republicans to support it, saying it eliminates expired and unnecessary programs.

Republicans are touting the proposal as a major starter effort in addressing wasteful spending.

