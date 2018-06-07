Trump's lawyers want sealed filings in Cohen case

(CNN) Donald Trump's lawyers asked a New York judge to allow them to file challenges to an ongoing document review under seal in the latest court development stemming from the raid of Michael Cohen's property.

Trump's attorneys said they intended to make their challenges Thursday. On Monday, the special master appointed to review the seized materials for items that may be protected by attorney-client privilege said a very small number fell into that category

The special master, Barbara Jones, said 162 items out of 292,409 items she reviewed are privileged. Three items she said are "highly personal."

Trump's lawyers said their request to have the challenges under seal and ex-parte, or outside of the government's view, was also made on behalf of Cohen and the Trump Organization. They did not indicate the volume of documents they intend to challenge.

The judge has indicated she wants the process to move along quickly so the investigation into Cohen can proceed.

