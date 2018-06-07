Washington (CNN) The Environmental Protection Agency is taking issue with the stars of a hit HGTV show after noticing issues with lead paint in some episodes.

Magnolia Homes, the home-improvement company owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV's "Fixer Upper," will pay a $40,000 fine as part of settlement with the EPA.

The fine is due to Magnolia Homes' mishandling of lead paint, according to the EPA. As shown on episodes of "Fixer Upper," the Gaines' allegedly violated the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule (RRP Rule), which is related to home renovations conducted without adequate lead paint protections.

The show depicts the couple renovating homes in and around their hometown of Waco, Texas.

Magnolia Homes agreed Tuesday to pay the $40,000 fine to the EPA and complete $160,000 of lead abatement work around Waco, among other measures, as part of the settlement with the federal agency

