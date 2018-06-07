Bernie Sanders says Trump is 'going to war against working people'

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders said Thursday that President Donald Trump is "going to war against working people" and suggested the President has not lived up to the promises he made during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"Trump campaigned, he said, 'I will not cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid,'" Sanders told CNN's Chris Cuomo during an interview on "Cuomo Prime Time."

But Sanders said, referring to the President, "His budget, trillion-dollar cut in Medicaid proposal, $500 billion in Medicare, massive cuts in education, nutrition programs. He's going to war against working people."

Sanders went on to say that the President is "a tool of the wealthiest people in this country and I think the American people understand that."

The Vermont independent said that even though US unemployment is low, the President is not doing enough to ensure that the average American family has adequately high wages.

Read More