Alice Marie Johnson 'thankful' to Trump for commuting sentence

Washington (CNN) Alice Marie Johnson, the woman whose sentence President Donald Trump commuted, said she is "just so thankful" to Trump.

"Thank you, President Trump for really seeing me, not just looking at some data about my crime, but actually looking at the person who I have become now and having faith that I deserved a second chance in life," Johnson said on CNN's "New Day" Thursday morning. "President Trump made me having a wonderful life possible, and I'm just so thankful to him."

Johnson was a first-time nonviolent drug offender, who had already served 21 years of a life sentence after she was convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine, according to the nonprofit Can-Do, which advocates for clemency for non-violent drug offenders before being released Wednesday.

Trump commuted Johnson's sentence a week after Kim Kardashian West pleaded her case during an Oval Office meeting with Trump.

