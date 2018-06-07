Saudi fashion show with drones doesn't fly online

(CNN) A bizarre fashion show in a Saudi Arabian luxury hotel has become a viral sensation on social media for featuring drones flying dresses on the runway.

Videos of the unmanned flying devices carrying the floating dresses along a catwalk at the Jeddah Hilton have popped up on Twitter.

A spokesman for the Hilton's events in Jeddah told CNN the display takes place at the hotel bazaar every year for Ramadan . The exhibition company decided to use drones this year instead of mannequins "to bring a change," he added.

Mohamad Aljefri, team leader at the company flying the drones, Red Sea RC team, posted several videos of the show on Twitter:

But people on social media jeered at the display, comparing the dresses without models to ghosts or something out of a horror movie.

